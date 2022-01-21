Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.60. 17,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,189,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 85.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Celsius by 14.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 3,036.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 126,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.