CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 490,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,569,448 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

