Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,199 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

