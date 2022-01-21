Ceres Trading Down 16.7% This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $103.03 or 0.00279117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $504,060.74 and approximately $7,601.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

