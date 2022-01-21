Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,323,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,551,820. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 75.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 138.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.