CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $75.47 million and $22.77 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,606,799 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

