CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

