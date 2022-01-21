CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading 4.2% Higher

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.05. 1,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The firm has a market cap of $864.74 million, a P/E ratio of -289.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

