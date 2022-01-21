CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of CGI worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

