CHADS VC Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $183.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006328 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,426,295 coins and its circulating supply is 46,262,252 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.