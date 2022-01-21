ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

