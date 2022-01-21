ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.19.
CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of CHX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.
In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
