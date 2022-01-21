Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $6.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR stock opened at $572.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $643.28 and its 200-day moving average is $709.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $571.03 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $773.84.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

