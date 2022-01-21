ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $348,224.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,414.77 or 1.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00093346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00451419 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

