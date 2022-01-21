Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $148.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

