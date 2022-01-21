CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $140,595.90 and $55.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.