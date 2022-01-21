Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TORO stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,914. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.54.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.