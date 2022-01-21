Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TORO stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,914. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.54.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Dividend History for Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.