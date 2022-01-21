Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVX opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

