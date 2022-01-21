Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. 54,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,045,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

