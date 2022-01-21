China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.47 and traded as high as C$3.64. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 44,727 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$312.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

