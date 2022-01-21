China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare China HGS Real Estate to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate 10.84% 3.48% 1.68% China HGS Real Estate Competitors -74.51% 8.06% 1.79%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China HGS Real Estate and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A China HGS Real Estate Competitors 321 988 1192 36 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 20.10%. Given China HGS Real Estate’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China HGS Real Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million $6.38 million 3.71 China HGS Real Estate Competitors $1.33 billion $19.09 million 0.44

China HGS Real Estate’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate. China HGS Real Estate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate competitors beat China HGS Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

