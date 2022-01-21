China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Trading 21.5% Higher

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) shares traded up 21.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

