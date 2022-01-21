Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.95

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 3276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.