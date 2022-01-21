CI Investments Inc. Sells 442 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $243.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

