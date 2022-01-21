CIBC Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$68.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.27.

Shares of MRU stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.03. 249,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

