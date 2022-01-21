CIBC Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$48.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of PRRWF stock remained flat at $$31.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

