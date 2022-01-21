Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.79. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 7,356 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.