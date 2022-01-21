Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 593,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

