Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,456 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $103,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 388,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 422,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

