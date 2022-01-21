Citigroup Inc. Acquires 309,114 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Santander Consumer USA worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 376.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 83,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NYSE SC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.