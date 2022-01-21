Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

