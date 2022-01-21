Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Dover worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.07. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

