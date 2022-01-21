Citigroup Inc. Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

