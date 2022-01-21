Citigroup Inc. Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.68% of CNX Resources worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

