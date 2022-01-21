Citigroup Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 540,603 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,323 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.