Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 987.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of STAAR Surgical worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.