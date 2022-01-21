Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $63.98. 534,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,932,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

