Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

