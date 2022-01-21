Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,652,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

