Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,604 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

Shares of FFIV opened at $226.79 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

