Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,076 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 57,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

