Citigroup Inc. Sells 312,545 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,580,000 after acquiring an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

