Citigroup Inc. Sells 354,633 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

