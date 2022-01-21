Citigroup Inc. Sells 93,517 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.28% of Arch Resources worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

