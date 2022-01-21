Citigroup Inc. Sells 987,599 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.37% of Sterling Bancorp worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $28.18 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

