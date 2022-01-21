Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,926 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 109,752 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

