Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

