Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $123.40 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

