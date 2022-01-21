Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $18.05. Citizens shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citizens by 17.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $748,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

