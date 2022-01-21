Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 1,120,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,220,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

