Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.19) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.20) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.38) to GBX 1,540 ($21.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,565.71 ($21.36).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,302 ($17.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,474.81. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,278 ($17.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($23.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

